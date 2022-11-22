Top Republican Blames McCarthy for Republicans Being "Rolled" in Midterms

Photo by Voice of America via Public Domain

There is more tension among members of the Republican party, as members look for who to blame for this month’s disappointing midterm elections.

Mediaite reports that “Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) laid into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at a closed-door meeting as the Republican leader’s potential troubles begin to mount after the party suffered significant defeats in the midterms.”

Good reportedly told McCarthy that Republicans were “rolled” in the election. Mediaite and The Daily Caller reported that Good then told McCarthy that he did not have his support to be Republican leader in the next Congress.

Good was ultimately one of the votes against McCarthy for Republican House leader in last week’s vote, instead supporting his opponent, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs.

Despite McCarthy ultimately being victorious in the caucus election, some on the right, including Good, Biggs, and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, do not believe that McCarthy has enough support among his caucus to get to the 218 votes needed on the House floor in January to become Speaker of the House.

The Republican Party will enter the new Congress with a small majority, but the infighting could lead to a failure to have enough votes given to McCarthy to make him speaker. Good speculated last week that there could instead be a consensus candidate that emerges that the party could support instead for the role.

