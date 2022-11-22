There Are "Huge Nerves" at CNN As Layoffs Expected to Begin Imminently

Photo by Ayush/Flickr

There are “huge nerves” at cable news outlet CNN as layoffs are expected to begin in mass imminently, according to Fox News.

CNN has been in a state of chaos for most of the past year, which began late last year when top primetime news anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the network. Cuomo regularly received the best ratings of any host at CNN.

Then, this past February, CNN fired president Jeff Zucker, who was beloved by staff, after he allegedly covered up a consensual relationship with a colleague. Information about that relationship came to light during an investigation into Chris Cuomo following his ouster. Cuomo has sued the network.

This spring, CNN launched CNN+, a streaming network for news, and after just three weeks, the streaming service was shut down by new ownership. Warner Bros. Discovery took over CNN and their first major move was ending it.

Since new CNN CEO Chris Licht took over in May, there has been a shuffling of anchors in different spots as Licht tries to build an ideal programming schedule at the network. Some anchors and reporters have also been fired, including media reporter Brian Stelter and White House correspondent John Harwood.

Licht announced this fall that a new morning show would launch. The show, which launched on November 1, is hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins.

Now, CNN is heading towards new major cuts, which have been ordered by Warner Bros. Discovery and their chief executive David Zaslav. Licht has warned staffers of major layoffs coming to the network by the end of the year, and staffers have been anxious.

In a staff town hall recently held, Licht acknowledged the cuts but provided little details about who would be on the receiving end.

Fox News quoted an insider saying, “there are huge nerves about that. It wasn’t clear from that town hall who they’re going to fire. We’re waiting for answers on that.”

