Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Photo by w:user:Geographer vis CC 1.0

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post.

West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.

“This is Milo right here, working on the campaign,” West can be seen saying in the video.

West also has had his Twitter account restored by new Twitter head Elon Musk, who took control of the social media giant weeks ago. Musk has also restored the account of another presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump.

Trump was the first major candidate to announce his intention to run for president in 2024. In a speech at Mar-a-Lago last week, Trump announced his third presidential run.

West’s 2024 run was announced much earlier in the cycle than his failed 2020 run, which was announced on July 4, 2020, just months before the general election. Due to the late entry, West was only able to qualify for the ballot in 12 states and received only 70,000 total votes in the 2020 election. He ran under his own “Birthday Party” political party banner.

West has been under criticism recently for anti-semitic remarks.

Other possible 2024 presidential candidates include current U.S. President Joe Biden, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

