Congresswoman Accuses Biden Administration Official of "Lying to the American People"

Photo by DHSgov via Public Domain

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) has accused United States Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of “lying to the American people” according to the Washington Times.

Flores was referring to the U.S. border with Mexico when she made the remarks, saying, “as someone who lives the reality of our southern border every day, you say that the border was secure. You are lying to the American people.”

The Washington Times notes that Flores made the remarks in a hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee during testimony of Mayorkas.

Chris Magnus, the head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, recently resigned after originally refusing a request to resign that was made by Mayorkas.

After he finally followed through and resigned, President Joe Biden accepted his resignation, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement, thanking Magnus for his service, according to NBC News.

In the letter, Magnus said, “thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Senate confirmed Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the past year. It has been a privilege and an honor to be part of your administration. I am submitting my resignation effective immediately but wish you and your administration the very best going forward.”

The moves have been made during what many Republicans refer to as a crisis at the southern border,

