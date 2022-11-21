Top Biden Advisors Expected to Leave White House

Photo by Michael Stokes via CC 2.0

There are strong expectations that two of President Joe Biden’s top advisors will leave the White House in the coming months, according to Bloomberg.

The news has come out that Biden’s top economic advisor, Brian Deese, will leave the White House as “part of a broader reshuffle that will offer Biden a chance to make over his coterie of aides on an issue central to an expected reelection bid,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook reports.

Deese is the head of the National Economic Council and is expected to leave by the spring or summer of 2023.

Another top Biden economic advisor, Cecilia Rouse, is expected to depart the White House in early 2023. She currently heads the Council of Economic Advisors. She will return to her job at Princeton University.

There is talk about Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo heading to the White House to take over the position as the head of the National Economic Council. Adeyemo was a deputy director of the Council under former President Barack Obama.

White House Coordinator for the pandemic relief measure Gene Sperling may also be a candidate for that role, and he previously led the National Economic Council under former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to stay in her role, at least in the short term, according to the report.

