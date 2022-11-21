Strike Looms as Rail Union Rejects Latest Offer Brokered by Biden

Photo by Michael Barera via CC SA 4.0

A crippling strike is looming as the United States' largest freight rail worker union has rejected the most recent offer that had been brokered by the Biden administration earlier in September, NPR reports.

SMART Transportation Division, the largest freight rail union in the U.S., voted to reject the offer by a very slim margin, as only 50.87% voted against the offer. The proposed agreement, brokered by the Biden Administration, would have given workers a 24% raise over five years, an added personal day, and caps on all health care costs.

President Biden had called the proposed agreement as a win-win for both the involved parties, as well as for the U.S. economy.

"SMART-TD members with their votes have spoken, it's now back to the bargaining table for our operating craft members," said SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson in a statement. "This can all be settled through negotiations and without a strike. A settlement would be in the best interests of the workers, the railroads, shippers and the American people."

There are 12 trade unions for rail workers in the U.S., with now four of these unions having rejected the offer. The unions have a combine membership of around 60,000 workers. However, if any of the 12 unions are unable to reach an agreement, and decide on a strike, the remaining unions have agreed to honor the picket line, throwing U.S. rail and the economy into chaos.

The Association of American Railroads says that a nationwide rail shutdown would cost the country an estimated $2 billion a day in lost economic output, per NPR.

Congress also has the ability to force workers back to the rails, if a strike were to happen. Under the Railway Labor Act, Congress possess multiple avenues to ensure the continued operation of U.S. railways, including extending the current contract that unions are under, or imposing some version of the contract.

