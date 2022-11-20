Kevin McCarthy Refuses to State Whether He Endorses Trump for President

Kevin McCarthy via Public Domain

Likely soon-to-be United States Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is not ready to make a public endorsement in the 2024 presidential race and has told reporters as much.

When asked by reporters this past week whether he will endorse former President Donald Trump, who announced his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday night, McCarthy declined, telling reporters “you guys are crazy.”

The Hill noted that McCarthy said on Wednesday that Trump had given a great speech.

They also note that “some of Trump’s most loyal allies on Capitol Hill have cheered his run, but many others in the GOP have either said they will not support him or, like McCarthy, avoided the question.”

McCarthy won the vote within his Republican caucus to be his party’s leader in the House of Representatives and is set to be the Republican party nominee for Speaker of the House.

The Republicans are set to take over the majority in the chamber, which will give McCarthy a strong likelihood of becoming speaker, although he will need to obtain 218 votes in the chamber when the full House votes in early January.

The Democrats are likely to nominate New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as their nominee after current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would be retiring from House leadership, although she will remain in Congress.

