Democratic Senator Says Biden's Remarks Are "Outrageous" and "Offensive"

Ava Lowery via CC 2.0

Democratic United States Senator Joe Manchin spoke out earlier this month about remarks made by President Joe Biden, calling the remarks “outrageous and divorced from reality,” according to Axios.

Manchin, who has regularly pushed back against the White House on key issues that have come up in Congress, was responding to comments Biden made about coal plants.

According to Axios, Biden said “during a speech in California on the CHIPS Act that coal plants cost too much money and that his administration will be ‘shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar.’”

’No one is building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it, even if they have all the coal guaranteed for the rest of their existence of the plant. So it’s going to become a wind generation,” the President said.

In response, Machin said, “ Comments like these are the reason the American people are losing trust in President Biden and instead believes he does not understand the need to have an all in energy policy that would keep our nation totally energy independent and secure.

"It seems his positions change depending on the audience and the politics of the day. Politicizing our nation’s energy policies would only bring higher prices and more pain for the American people.”

Manchin went on to say that “being cavalier about the loss of coal jobs for men and women in West Virginia and across the country who literally put their lives on the line to help build and power this country is offensive and disgusting.”

