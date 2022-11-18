Aaron Carter's Fiancee Reportedly Being Harassed By Fans Following His Death

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zk5S8_0jGK6yiT00
Paparazzo Presents via CC SA 3.0

Melanie Martin, who was the fiancee of singer Aaron Carter, has been the subject of “harassment” in the wake of Carter’s death, according to TMZ.

Fans of Carter have been attacking Martin, with some accusing her of having something to do with his death, following his death earlier this month.

Carter was found dead on November 5 at his home. He was found in his bathtub by his housekeeper, as has been reported by TMZ and other outlets.

Not only has Martin been suffering from alleged harassment online, but sources tell TMZ that people have been showing up at Carter’s home and looking into the windows of the home and windows of vehicles, including Martin’s.

Martin does not live at the home but has been showing up to get “baby items, diapers, and clothes for their son, Prince, along with some of her things,” according to TMZ.

TMZ also notes that some people on social media accuse Martin of stealing Carter’s things from the home.

Meanwhile, Martin has accused Carter’s manager. Taylor Helgeson of “enabling” Carter, as well as “overworking” and “using” him, according to the Daily Mail.

In an Instagram post, Martin says, “I haven’t spoke out but I feel the need to now. The man did nothing to help Aaron. He enabled him so much. All he did was put a wedge between Aaron and I for the party to start. I was even thrown off the tour bus by this man!!! He tried to take over and brought him things that should have NEVER been brought to anyone. Let alone an addict. I struggled with trying to keep a romantic and family relationship and a business relationship because I tried to keep enablers away.

He overworked him when he was not well. He used him in life and now he's still getting paid for interviews!

'This man wanted to get Aaron's career back but this wasn't the time to do so. Aaron needed help and needed rehab to be sober before he could revive his career.

'I am sick of people coming out of the woodwork now with false narratives to look like the hero.'

'This man was no hero. He had a hand in his relapse. I tried to give this man the benefit of the doubt many times and he continuously disappointed me. Constantly using Aaron for clout and his belongings. You enabled him and tried to overwork him into something he was not.

'I know I can't bring back Aaron but I will always make sure the truth is spoken! I'll protect Aaron for the rest of my life.

