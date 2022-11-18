Chris Christie Says Trump is the "One Person to Blame"

Gage Skidmore via CC SA 3.0

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has come out criticizing former United States President Donald Trump, saying the “one person to blame” for Republicans losing in recent elections is Trump.

According to the Associated Press, Christie said, “We lost in ’18. We lost in ’20. We lost in ’21 in Georgia. And now in ’22 we’re going to net-lose governorships, we’re not going to pick up the number of seats in the House that we thought and we may not win the Senate despite a president who has a 40% job approval. There’s only one person to blame for that, and that’s Donald Trump.”

Christie ran against Trump for the 2016 Republican nomination, but ended up suspending his campaign and endorsing Trump. He ended up as an adviser to the former president and helped with his transition.

There had been rumors back in late 2016 and early 2017 that Trump was considering giving the Attorney General job to Christie, a former prosecutor. However, that job ultimately went to former United States Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama.

Christie ended up a critic of Trump and now says that Republicans “have a fundamental decision to make,” according to the Associated Press.

Many Republicans expected the GOP to have a "red wave" in the recent midterms, but they ultimately failed to take back the United States Senate and only took back the House of Representatives by a very small margin.

