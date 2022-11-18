Top Senate Republican Says Republican Leadership "Caved" to Democrats

United States Senate via Public Domain

Top Senate Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is accusing Senate GOP leadership of “caving” to Democrats, according to The Hill.

Scott made the comments on Fox Business, saying that Republicans “caved in on the debt ceiling, caved in on a gun bill, caved in on a fake infrastructure bill.”

Scott was referring to agreements made by Senate Republican leadership for compromise on some of the priorities the Democrats had during this term.

Scott said the compromises “made it difficult for our candidates. We can’t do that.”

The Hill notes that Scott then said that Republicans were wondering what the party stood for.

“what do we stand for? what are we hell-bent to get done? The leadership in the Republican Senate says, ‘no, you cannot have a plan. We’re just going to run against how bad the Democrats are, and, actually, then they just cave into the Democrats.”

Scott put up a challenge against long-time Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, but McConnell easily won re-election and is set to once again serve as Minority Leader when the new Congressional term begins in January.

There were expectations that the Republicans had a good chance to take back the United States Senate in the midterm elections, but that did not materialize, and instead, the Democrats held the Senate and have an opportunity to pick up an additional seat if they win a run-off election in Georgia that is set for early December.

