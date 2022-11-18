Trump Accuses Fox News Parent NewsCorp of Supporting Rival DeSantis

The White House via Public Domain

Former United States President Donald Trump has accused Fox News parent NewsCorp of favoring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over him.

In a post to Trump’s TruthSocial social media platform last week, Trump posted,

“NewsCorp, which is Fox, the Wall Street Journal, and the no longer great New York Post (bring back Col!), is all in for Governor Ron DeSanctimonious, an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations, who didn’t have to close up his State, but did, unlike other Republican Governors, whose overall numbers for a Republican, were just average — middle of the pack — including COVID, and who has the advantage of SUNSHINE, where people from badly run States up North would go no matter who the Governor was, just like I did!”

NewsCorp is run by conservative Rupert Murdoch. As Trump notes in the post, the company owns Fox News, Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post.

The New York Post posted a story that seemed to troll the former president’s announcement that he will be launching a third presidential run earlier this week.

The outlet posted the story on page 26, saying “with just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement Tuesday night that he was running for president.

“In a move no political pundit saw coming, avid golfer Donald J. Trump kicked things off at Mar-a-Lago, his resort and classified-documents library.

“Trump, famous for gold-plated lobbies and for firing people on reality television, will be 78 in 2024. If elected, Trump would tie Joe Biden as the oldest president to take office.

“His cholesterol levels are unknown, but his favorite food is a charred steak with ketchup.

“He has stated that his qualifications for office include being a ‘stable genius.’

“Trump also served as the 45th president.”

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.