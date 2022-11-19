New Poll Shows DeSantis Ahead of Trump Among Republicans and Independents

So far, former President Donald Trump is the only candidate who has officially announced that he will be running for the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States.

However, there has been widespread speculation that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will also join the former president in the race.

A new poll out this week from YouGov, which was conducted in the days following the midterm elections last week, says that more Republicans and Republican-leaning independents would support Gov. Ron DeSantis than Donald Trump at this point.

In the poll, 42 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning voters they surveyed said they preferred DeSantis as the Republican nominee, while 35 percent said they would prefer Trump.

WFLA-TV notes that “independents who lean Republican strongly preferred DeSantis, while those who identified themselves as ‘strong Republicans’ were divided, with Trump leading by just 2%.”

YouGov notes that the poll was a reversal of a previous poll asking the same question in October, before the midterm election.

DeSantis was re-elected as Florida governor in a landslide victory, while many blamed former President Trump for a poor midterm showing for Republicans. Many Republicans had predicted a "red wave" or "red tsunami" prior to the midterm elections, but Republicans will end up with only a slight majority in the House and were unable to take back control of the Senate.

