Famed Oscar-Winning Actor Says Trump is "Only" Person Who Can "Rebuild" "Our Land"

Famed actor Jon Voight says that former President Donald Trump is the “only” person “who is able ‘to rebuild our soil and our land,’” according to the Daily Mail.

The 83-year-old Voight said in a video released last weekend,

“My fellow Americans, we are in danger of a third world war. We as a family of one truth must hear this now. Look at this lie, that deceit that continues day after day.

“Can you not all see this lie? We must all wake up. Wake up because if we don’t see this lie, this land will die. Die in its beauty, its freedom, its opportunity. It’s supposed to be the land of the free but it’s far from this,” Voight continued. “It’s a dark web. A dark world, but not for long because, my friends, a change is coming and a new light will emerge. We must all see this truth and allow justice to take place now. Wake up America.”

He continued, “the only way we can win these elections is to see the lies, deceit and corruption from the left, the media and the unknowns, who know who they are. Let us all come together and to vote for true justice for all.

“Let us pray that the one president who understood truths and had the best interests of the American people, the American dream, President Donald Trump will return to the presidency. He and only he can stop this swamp. Allow President Trump to rebuild our soil and our land so we can rise to our glory.”

Trump announced his third run for the presidency this week from Mar-a-Lago, his resort where he lives and works. He is the first major candidate to file paperwork to run.

Voight is an Oscar-winning actor. He won the Academy Award in 1978 for “Coming Home,” and has been nominated three other times.

He has been a long-time supporter of Trump, and recently interviewed Trump for Newsmax.

