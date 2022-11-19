Top House Democrat Blasts AOC as "Nowhere to Be Found"

Office of Rep. Earl Blumenauer via Public Domain

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a top House Democrat who lost his New York House race to his Republican challenger last week, has blasted Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying “she was nowhere to be found” during campaign season.

Maloney, who heads up Democrats’ campaign committee, is responsible for helping run the fundraising for Democratic candidates. He suffered a shocking defeat on election night.

He was pointed in his criticism of AOC when speaking with the New York Times.

“The last time I ran into A.O.C., we were beating her endorsed candidate two to one in a primary, and I didn’t see her one minute of these midterms helping our House majority. So, I’m not sure what kind of advice she has, but I’m sure she’ll be generous with it.

“But let’s be clear, she had almost nothing to do with what turned out to be a historic defense of our majority. Didn’t pay a dollar of dues. Didn’t do anything for our frontline candidates except give them money when they didn’t want it from her.

“There are other voices who should be heard, especially when suburban voters have clearly rejected the ideas that she’s most associated with, from defunding the police on down. She’s an important voice in our politics. But when it comes to passing our agenda through the Congress, or standing our ground on the political battlefield, she was nowhere to be found.”

