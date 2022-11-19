Famed '60s Television Star Dies

William Morris Agency via Public Domain

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News.

Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes.

In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II

“He never let those horrors defeat him. He never let them take the joy out of his life. He tried to spread that joy to others through his singing and his dancing and his painting.”

Clary appeared as Cpl. Louis LeBeau on the sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” Fox News notes. The show ran from 1965 through 1971.

“Clary was the last surviving original star of the sitcom that included Bob Crane, Richard Dawson, Larry Hovis and Ivan Dixon as his fellow WWII prisoners. Werner Klemperer and John Banner, who played their German captors, both were European Jews who fled Nazi persecution before the war.”

In addition to his time on the ‘60s sitcom, Clary appeared on stage in musicals and on television in soap operas such as “The Young and the Restless,” “Days of Our Lives” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

His IMDb page notes that "Born in France, Robert Clary early suffered the pangs of war, being interned in a Nazi concentration camp as a child.

