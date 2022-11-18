GOP Lawmakers Demand Review of Ukraine War Funds

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene via public domain

A group of Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation calling for an audit of U.S. funds to Ukraine in their ongoing war with Russia, The Hill reports.

The resolution, which was introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and has the backing of a small group of Republicans.

The proposed resolution calls for the preservation of administration documents and any communications that are related to Ukraine funding distribution.

The Biden administration has provided more than $20 billion in military assistance to the war-torn country, as well as about $10 billion in humanitarian assistance and about $13 billion in economic assistance.

President Biden has also called for Congress to send an additional $37.7 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Greene as a privileged resolution, which means that the proposal will be referred to the appropriate committee. That committee will then have 14 days to either reject it or approve it, which would then send it along to the House floor. If it is not decided upon in that time, Greene may then force a House floor vote on the measure without it being referred to committee.

Democrats are expected to vote down the measure, but Greene says she will reintroduce it again when Republicans take control of the House in the next Congress.

“I’ll introduce this resolution again, but I’ll also be calling for a full audit. We voted ‘no’ to send money over there, but we’re also going to audit what’s happening in Ukraine," Greene stated.

