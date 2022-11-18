GOP Lawmakers Demand Review of Ukraine War Funds

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVVX7_0jFxxp9E00
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene via public domain

A group of Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation calling for an audit of U.S. funds to Ukraine in their ongoing war with Russia, The Hill reports.

The resolution, which was introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and has the backing of a small group of Republicans.

The proposed resolution calls for the preservation of administration documents and any communications that are related to Ukraine funding distribution.

The Biden administration has provided more than $20 billion in military assistance to the war-torn country, as well as about $10 billion in humanitarian assistance and about $13 billion in economic assistance.

President Biden has also called for Congress to send an additional $37.7 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Greene as a privileged resolution, which means that the proposal will be referred to the appropriate committee. That committee will then have 14 days to either reject it or approve it, which would then send it along to the House floor. If it is not decided upon in that time, Greene may then force a House floor vote on the measure without it being referred to committee.

Democrats are expected to vote down the measure, but Greene says she will reintroduce it again when Republicans take control of the House in the next Congress.

“I’ll introduce this resolution again, but I’ll also be calling for a full audit. We voted ‘no’ to send money over there, but we’re also going to audit what’s happening in Ukraine," Greene stated.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Marjorie Taylor Greene# Ukraine# Ukraine War# Breaking News

Comments / 22

Published by

Breaking News service ran by the team behind News Breaking LIVE, which published breaking news to Twitter for over 10 years

California State
32083 followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

CNN Staffer Fired For Apparent Pro-Hitler Tweet

A CNN staffer has been fired from the cable news outlet after he tweeted apparent support of Adolf Hitler, according to Daily Mail. Idris Mukhtar Ibrahim was working as a freelance producer at CNN, where he covered “a range of international stories … including Israel,” the Daily Mail reports.

Read full story
2 comments

New Poll Shows 79% of Republicans Support MAGA

A new Quinnipiac Poll out this week shows that nearly 8 in 10 Republicans, or 79 percent, “consider themselves supporters of the MAGA movement, while 16 percent do not.”. The new poll asked a variety of questions about the 2024 election and possible candidates, including Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Joe Biden.

Read full story
50 comments
El Paso, TX

Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face Impeachment

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has called on Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to resign. McCarthy made the call during a press conference on Tuesday at the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas.

Read full story
103 comments

Famed Beatles Director Dies

Photo byUnited Press International via public domain. Award-winning director Geoff Wonfor has reportedly died at the age of 73, according to The Associated Press. Wonfor, who achieved widespread acclaim for his role in directing "The Beatles Anthology" documentary series, reportedly died in Newcastle, England. No further details about his death were immediately released, but the death has been confirmed by his daughter.

Read full story

McCarthy Reportedly Plans to Hold Congressional Hearings at U.S.-Mexico Border

Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy, speaking to Fox News, has revealed that he is planning on holding congressional hearings on the border and immigration at the physical U.S.- Mexico border, Mediaite reports.

Read full story
6 comments
Kentucky State

Iconic Kentucky Governor Dies

Photo byOffice of the Governor of Kentucky via public domain. Former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr., the father of CNN anchor Pamela Brown, has reportedly died, according to CNN.

Read full story
3 comments

Sports Icons Subject of New Government Investigation

Sports icons Tom Brady and Steph Curry are reportedly among a group of celebrities now under investigation by a Texas regulator in relation to fraud committed by the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, The Hill reports.

Read full story
2 comments

Supreme Court Issues New Ruling in Trump Tax Return Case

In a new ruling, the Supreme Court has cleared the path for a Congressional review of former President Trump's tax returns, CNN reports. In a major blow to the former president, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the Internal Revenue Service may release the returns to the House of Representatives, stating that the release would serve a legitimate legislative purpose to review tax laws as they apply to a sitting president.

Read full story
7 comments

New Details on the Hours Leading to "Power Rangers" Star's Death Unveiled

New details have been released regarding the days and hours leading up to the death of "Power Rangers" star Jason David Frank, TMZ reports. Frank, who was found dead inside a hotel room of an apparent suicide over the weekend, had reportedly been involved in an argument with his wife in the days leading up to his death. The two had been undergoing a divorce but were staying at the same hotel in Texas, in separate rooms.

Read full story

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter Account Reactivated

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account has reportedly been reinstated after she was previously banned in January, according to The Associated Press. Greene is the latest person to have their account reactivated on the popular social media platform, following former President Donald Trump, who had his account reactivated over the weekend. She had originally been suspended for violating Twitter's misinformation policy.

Read full story
4 comments

Dr. Fauci Makes Final White House Appearance

Dr. Anthony Fauci has made his final White House briefing before leaving his official position, CNN reports. Dr. Fauci, who is leaving his positions as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, reflected on his 40 years in the profession during the briefing.

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

Prominent Democrat Says Party "Not Even Close" to Understanding Border

Senator Mark Kelly, in an interview with The Washington Post, says that Democrats do not understand the southern border and that Republicans only talk about the issue, without doing "anything about it," The Hill reports.

Read full story
7 comments

Lindsey Graham Says Donald Trump "Will Be Hard to Beat"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says that former United States President Donald Trump “will be hard to beat.”. Graham made the comments on Twitter following Trump’s announcement last Tuesday that he would be once again seeking the Republican nomination for President of the United States.

Read full story
57 comments
California State

Republican Who Voted to Impeach Trump Wins Reelection

Photo byHouse Creative Committee via public domain. A California Republican who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump due to the January 6th attack on the Capitol has won reelection, Politico reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement

Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.

Read full story
251 comments

Top Republican Blames McCarthy for Republicans Being "Rolled" in Midterms

There is more tension among members of the Republican party, as members look for who to blame for this month’s disappointing midterm elections. Mediaite reports that “Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) laid into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at a closed-door meeting as the Republican leader’s potential troubles begin to mount after the party suffered significant defeats in the midterms.”

Read full story
22 comments

There Are "Huge Nerves" at CNN As Layoffs Expected to Begin Imminently

There are “huge nerves” at cable news outlet CNN as layoffs are expected to begin in mass imminently, according to Fox News. CNN has been in a state of chaos for most of the past year, which began late last year when top primetime news anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the network. Cuomo regularly received the best ratings of any host at CNN.

Read full story
61 comments

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.

Read full story
474 comments

Trump Team Accuses Media of Violating Constitution

A Trump spokesperson has accused any news networks that did not air former President Donald Trump’s speech live last week of violating the U.S. Constitution. Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington said prior to Trump’s speech last Tuesday night that those who choose not to air his speech would be “attack”ing the First Amendment.

Read full story
254 comments

Congresswoman Accuses Biden Administration Official of "Lying to the American People"

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) has accused United States Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of “lying to the American people” according to the Washington Times.

Read full story
181 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy