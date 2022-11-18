Twitter Offices Closed Following Mass Exodus

Solen Feyissa via CC SA 2.0

Twitter will reportedly be closing their offices until Monday, following a mass exodus of employees from the company, according to NBC News.

Twitter announced the closure after a wave of employees resigned from the company due to an email sent by owner Elon Musk, calling for a more "hardcore" work environment.

“Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere,” the email also stated, per NBC News.

Hundreds of the employees made their intentions known in the company's Slack "watercooler" chat group, where they posted "salute" emojis along with various other goodbye messages.

An engineer for the company, writing to CNBC anonymously, says that many of the resignations came from "critical infrastructure."

“Entire teams representing critical infrastructure are voluntarily departing the company, leaving the company at serious risk of being able to recover,” the engineer stated.

The engineer went on to say that many of their coworkers did not feel a need to stay on with the company due to their expertise and other job options available.

“We are skilled professionals with lots of options, so Elon has given us no reasons to stay and many to leave,” they wrote.

Musk has reportedly asked several of the engineers that submitted their resignations to reconsider and return to the company.

