2022 Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Looking to Run for RNC Chair

Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) is looking towards potentially running for chair of the Republican National Committee, according to Politico.

Politico notes that “Zeldin, whose strong performance in the New York governor’s race last week may have helped the GOP take back the House, is emailing members Thursday about his potential bid.”

In the email, Zeldin, 42, said, “it is time for our party to retool, transform, win back the Presidency in 2024, expand our number of Republican-held seats in Congress, and elect the maximum number of down-ballot races across the country. The Republican Party needs to be all in to do everything in its power to save America.”

Zeldin was the Republican nominee for governor in New York, with Politico noting “New York .. was a rare bright spot for the party. Though Zeldin lost, the Republican came surprisingly close in the reliably blue state, finishing six percentage points behind Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul — making it the tightest gubernatorial race there since 1994.”

If he decides to officially run for the post, he will likely have to run against the current chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, who recently announced she will run again.

Some Republicans are looking for changes to be made within the party after a disappointing midterm election result this year. Despite taking back control of the House of Representatives, they did so with only a small majority. Many Republicans predicted a "red wave" or "red tsunami" prior to the election.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.