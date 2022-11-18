Well-Known Republican Blasts GOP Leadership As a "McFailure"

Senate Democrats via CC 2.0

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has referred in a tweet to top GOP Congressional leaders as a “McFailure,” according to Business Insider.

Gaetz, 40, tweeted, “McCarthy McConnell McDaniel McFailure”

He was referring to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronnal McDaniel.

McCarthy is set to become Speaker of the House of Representatives in January after the Republicans were projected this week to win control of the House of Representatives. Current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday she would be leaving leadership.

However, Republicans underperformed their expectations. Many had predicted a “red wave” or “red tsunami” in the midterm election, and instead the Republicans will have a very small majority in the chamber. The Democrats have been projected to remain in control of the Senate, and could possibly expand their control with a win in a Georgia senate run-off scheduled for December.

Gatez had previously called McCarthy “weak” and not worthy of being a leader, according to Business Insider.

Insider also notes that they had requested a statement from Gaetz’ team, and an spokesperson responded with a link to Gaetz’ podcast, where he criticized Republican leadership.

McCarthy and McConnell both received challenges this week to their position as leaders of their caucus in each chamber, but both were able to comfortably hang on and win re-election as leader.

