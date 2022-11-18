Republican Governor to Trump: "Three Strikes, You're Out."

MDGovpics via CC 2.0

Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has again come out against former President Donald Trump, saying it is “three strikes, you’re out” for the former president.

Hogan made the comments on CNN’s “State of the Union” program with host Dana Bash.

Hogan said, “it’s basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race, and it’s like, three strikes, you’re out. This should have been a huge red wave. It should have been one of the biggest red waves we’ve ever had.”

Hogan noted that based on President Joe Biden’s poll numbers, the Republicans should have had a much better showing that they did.

Hogan says the candidates who focused on important issues did win.

“I think commonsense conservatives that focused on talking about issues people cared about, like the economy and crime and education, they did win. But people who tried to relitigate the 2020 election and focused on conspiracy theories … they were all almost universally rejected.”

He continued “we have to get back to a party that appeals to more people, that can win in tough places, like I have done in Maryland.”

Hogan, 66, is widely expected to announce his own run for the presidency in the coming months, challenging Trump for the nomination.

Hogan is likely to be one of the most moderate candidates who may jump into the mix.

