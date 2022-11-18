Republican Governor to Trump: "Three Strikes, You're Out."

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmsoA_0jEyiW2M00
MDGovpics via CC 2.0

Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has again come out against former President Donald Trump, saying it is “three strikes, you’re out” for the former president.

Hogan made the comments on CNN’s “State of the Union” program with host Dana Bash.

Hogan said, “it’s basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race, and it’s like, three strikes, you’re out. This should have been a huge red wave. It should have been one of the biggest red waves we’ve ever had.”

Hogan noted that based on President Joe Biden’s poll numbers, the Republicans should have had a much better showing that they did.

Hogan says the candidates who focused on important issues did win.

“I think commonsense conservatives that focused on talking about issues people cared about, like the economy and crime and education, they did win. But people who tried to relitigate the 2020 election and focused on conspiracy theories … they were all almost universally rejected.”

He continued “we have to get back to a party that appeals to more people, that can win in tough places, like I have done in Maryland.”

Hogan, 66, is widely expected to announce his own run for the presidency in the coming months, challenging Trump for the nomination.

Hogan is likely to be one of the most moderate candidates who may jump into the mix.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Larry Hogan# Donald Trump# Politics# 2024 election# Republicans

Comments / 241

Published by

Breaking News service ran by the team behind News Breaking LIVE, which published breaking news to Twitter for over 10 years

California State
29095 followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

CNN Looking at Hiring Major New Star for Primetime

CNN is still looking at how to fill the network’s 9 p.m. ET primetime slot and has been looking at other options besides the anchors they have been trying out in the slot, according to Variety.

Read full story
15 comments

NBC News Fires Another Host

NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.

Read full story
70 comments

Top Democrat After Resigning Position: "I would've Won"

One of the top Democrats in the United States House of Representatives is making it clear to reporters that he believes he would have won his caucus election if he had not resigned from House Democratic leadership.

Read full story
107 comments

"Power Rangers" Star Dies

Famed “Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank has died at the age of 49, according to TMZ. Frank took his own life, according to the celebrity and entertainment outlet. Jason David Frank was “best known as Tommy Oliver from the original run of the “Might Morphin Power Rangers” franchise, dating back to the kids series’ debut in 1993… when he was introduced as one of six crime/monster-fighting superheroes, masked head to toe with kung-fu skills,” TMZ notes.

Read full story

Kevin McCarthy Refuses to State Whether He Endorses Trump for President

Likely soon-to-be United States Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is not ready to make a public endorsement in the 2024 presidential race and has told reporters as much. When asked by reporters this past week whether he will endorse former President Donald Trump, who announced his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday night, McCarthy declined, telling reporters “you guys are crazy.”

Read full story
24 comments

Democratic Senator Says Biden's Remarks Are "Outrageous" and "Offensive"

Democratic United States Senator Joe Manchin spoke out earlier this month about remarks made by President Joe Biden, calling the remarks “outrageous and divorced from reality,” according to Axios.

Read full story
433 comments

Aaron Carter's Fiancee Reportedly Being Harassed By Fans Following His Death

Melanie Martin, who was the fiancee of singer Aaron Carter, has been the subject of “harassment” in the wake of Carter’s death, according to TMZ. Fans of Carter have been attacking Martin, with some accusing her of having something to do with his death, following his death earlier this month.

Read full story

Chris Christie Says Trump is the "One Person to Blame"

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has come out criticizing former United States President Donald Trump, saying the “one person to blame” for Republicans losing in recent elections is Trump.

Read full story
173 comments

Top Senate Republican Says Republican Leadership "Caved" to Democrats

Top Senate Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is accusing Senate GOP leadership of “caving” to Democrats, according to The Hill. Scott made the comments on Fox Business, saying that Republicans “caved in on the debt ceiling, caved in on a gun bill, caved in on a fake infrastructure bill.”

Read full story
123 comments
Florida State

Trump Accuses Fox News Parent NewsCorp of Supporting Rival DeSantis

Former United States President Donald Trump has accused Fox News parent NewsCorp of favoring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over him. In a post to Trump’s TruthSocial social media platform last week, Trump posted,

Read full story
102 comments
Florida State

New Poll Shows DeSantis Ahead of Trump Among Republicans and Independents

So far, former President Donald Trump is the only candidate who has officially announced that he will be running for the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States.

Read full story
91 comments

Famed Oscar-Winning Actor Says Trump is "Only" Person Who Can "Rebuild" "Our Land"

Famed actor Jon Voight says that former President Donald Trump is the “only” person “who is able ‘to rebuild our soil and our land,’” according to the Daily Mail. The 83-year-old Voight said in a video released last weekend,

Read full story
1255 comments

Top House Democrat Blasts AOC as "Nowhere to Be Found"

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a top House Democrat who lost his New York House race to his Republican challenger last week, has blasted Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying “she was nowhere to be found” during campaign season.

Read full story
364 comments
Colorado State

Major Projection Made in Lauren Boebert House Race

One of the last remaining House races to be called is officially over, as major networks, including CNN has declared Republican Lauren Boebert the winner in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Read full story
200 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.

Read full story
90 comments

Republicans to Call Dozens of Biden Officials to Testify

House Republicans have reportedly identified dozens of Biden administration officials that they will call to testify next year when the party takes control of the House, according to Reuters.

Read full story
463 comments

Top Evangelicals Reportedly Bash "Little Schoolchild" Trump

Several top Evangelical figures who have previously backed former President Donald Trump have come out to criticize him following his announcement that he would be vying for president again in 2024, The Huffington Post reports.

Read full story
218 comments

Several Top Democrats Announce Bids to Replace Pelosi, Hoyer

Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries has officially announced his bid to take over leadership of the Democratic Party after Nancy Pelosi announced she would be stepping down from the role earlier this week, The Hill reports.

Read full story
5 comments

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.

Read full story
4 comments
Beverly Hills, CA

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

Read full story
59 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy