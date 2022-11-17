Republicans to Launch Investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden

Center for Strategic & International Studies via CC Attribution 3.0

House Republicans are preparing to launch an investigation into both President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, they announced at a news conference Thursday.

ABC News reports that House Republicans Jim Jordan of Ohio and James Comer of Kentucky are planning on continuing their pursuit of an investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings, but say that they have now expanded the scope into the entire Biden family, including the president.

"We're not trying to prove Hunter Biden is a bad actor. He is," Comer said. "Our investigation is of Joe Biden."

Their interest in Biden's overseas business dealings remains the same, however, Jordan and Comer say that they are also shifting their primary focus in the investigation towards President Joe Biden and if he had more involvement in the dealings that what was previously known.

Several Republicans have warned Jordan and Comer not to pursue an investigation, including newly elected Representative George Santos of New York.

"If parts of our party want to go into these investigations, that's their prerogative," said Rep.-elect George Santos. "I don't want to waste my time in Washington engaging in hyper-partisan issues, I want to deliver results."

Comer, who is currently the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, says that he plans on using his panel to acquire over 150 Suspicious Activities Reports, or SARs, related to Hunter Biden from the Treasury Department. SARs are reports to financial institutions that flag any suspicious activity, but do not officially claim that a crime was committed.

A Democratic spokesperson for the current House Oversight Committee commented on the planned investigation, saying, "Today's press conference rehashed the same tired, partisan talking points Republicans have been using for years, ignoring the clear message Americans sent that they want real solutions -- not partisan bickering."

