Top Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Refusing to Concede

Former local television anchor Kari Lake is refusing to concede the Arizona governor’s race after the race was projected for Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs, according to The Hill.

Lake is “assembling a legal team that is ‘collecting evidence and data’ pertaining to the electoral process,” The Hill notes.

In a video posted Thursday, Lake said, “rest assured, I have assembled the best and brightest legal team and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week. I’m doing everything in my power to right these wrongs.”

All news networks, including the Associated Press have called the race for her opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Lake claims that printing malfunctions that occurred on election day in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, were “unforgivable.”

While the issue was fixed on election day, “voters could wait in line until the issue is fixed, cast a ballot at another vote center or deposit their original ballot in a separate, secure box that was sent to the county’s central facility for tabulation.”

The Hill notes that Maricopa elections officials have said nobody was denied the opportunity to vote and “the issue impacted less than seven percent of election day ballots.”

In the other major statewide race in Arizona, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters to receive another term as senator.

