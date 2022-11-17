Top Republican Dies

Werner4799 via CC SA 4.0

David Ralston, the Georgia House of Representatives Speaker, has died at 68, according to his family.

Ralston had been speaker since 2010, making him the “longest-serving sitting Speaker of any legislature in the nation,” according to The Hill.

Ralston recently announced he would be unable to run for speaker again for the upcoming term due to a “health challenge.”

“Serving as Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives has been the honor of a lifetime, and I owe a heartfelt thank you to my colleagues for the trust and confidence they placed in me thirteen years ago.

“I need to take time to address a health challenge which has arisen recently, and the House needs a Speaker who can devote the necessary time and energy to the office. I love the House and want to see the honorable men and women who serve in it succeed,” Ralston said in his announcement that he would not seek another term as Speaker.

The Hill notes that “During his tenure, Ralston led efforts to pass multiple conservative economic initiatives, including a large state income tax cut in 2018.

Ralston also worked to advance a bill following the 2020 presidential election that controversially changed Georgia’s election laws, including provisions related to mail voting and ballot counting. The bill had garnered criticisms from Stacey Abrams and other Democrats.”

