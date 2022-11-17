The Republican Party Will Officially Take Control of the House

Chris Jantsch via CC SA 4.0

Republicans have officially won back control of the United States House of Representatives, according to major projections made by several news networks on Wednesday.

Decision Desk HQ was the first decision desk to make the call for the Republican Party on Tuesday evening, and following new race calls on Wednesday, CNN, NBC News and CBS News were among the outlets able to make the call as well.

It took over a week for the House to be called for the Republican Party, and they will only have a very small majority in the chamber. Many Republicans had been predicting that they would win in a “red wave” or “red tsunami.” That did not materialize.

With the win of the lower chamber, Congress will be split, as the Democrats retained control of the Senate, according to race calls made over the weekend. The Democratic Party currently holds 50 seats in the Senate to the Republican Party’s 49. A Georgia run-off set for December 6 will be the last seat needed to be called.

If Republican Herschel Walker wins the seat, Democrats and Republicans will once again each have 50 seats, but the Democrats would be in the majority as they own the tie-breaker. By Senate rules, the Vice President of the United States, in her position as President of the Senate, casts tie-breaking votes.

With the Republican Party's victory in the House, California Republican Kevin McCarthy is set to become Speaker of the House. He won the Republican Caucus vote for their leader earlier this week.

The future political role of current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is unknown.

