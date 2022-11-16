Vote for Senate Minority Leader Revealed

Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has fought back against a challenge from Florida Senator Rick Scott to win another term as Minority Leader, according to the New York Times.

McConnell, 80, was the odds-on favorite to receive another term as the top Republican in the Senate, but received a last-minute challenge from Scott, 69, following last week’s midterm elections in which Republicans underperformed and were unable to take back control of the United States Senate.

It was the first challenge to McConnell’s Republican party leadership that he has faced since taking that position in 2007.

Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican who supported McConnell, says, “I think the most important thing we can do is get these differences behind us.”

The New York Times notes that Scott’s effort to become Republican leader “was always a long shot,” pointing out that Scott led the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which “was tasked with winning back the Senate majority — and came up short,”

The final vote in the secret Republican caucus vote was 37 to 10.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who supported Scott’s run, said, “we had a double-digit vote against the current leader, and that’s never happened in the time I’ve been here.”

There was an effort to delay the vote by weeks, waiting until after a December 6 run-off election in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

