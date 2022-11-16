Mike Pence Indicates He Does Not Support Donald Trump in 2024 Election

Gage Skidmore via CC SA 3.0

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served under Donald Trump, does not appear to be supporting the 2024 campaign of the former president, saying to Fox News “I honestly believe that we’ll have better choices come 2024.”

Pence, 63, was on Fox and Friends on Wednesday morning when he was asked about the announcement from Trump that he would again seek the Republican nomination for president.

After saying that he believes there will be better choices, Fox and Friends host Steve Doocy asked, “better choices than Donald Trump?”

“I do,” Pence replied.

Pence and Trump had a falling out at the end of the Trump presidency, it has been documented. Trump believed that Pence had the authority to refuse to certify the results of the 2020 election on January 6, 2020. Pence made it clear he did not have that authority. Pence was in the Capitol as the events of January 6 took place.

There has been a lot of speculation that Pence will soon announce that he too will enter the 2024 race with a campaign of his own.

He recently released a new book and has been making media appearances, including on Fox News. On Wednesday evening, he will be participating in a town hall event on CNN where he will answer questions from moderator Jake Tapper and members of a studio audience.

