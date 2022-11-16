Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

United States Senate via Public Domain

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico.

Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.

There had been reports that Schiff, 62, was seriously considering running for Minority Leader if Nancy Pelosi steps down from her leadership role in the Democratic caucus after 20 years. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is the favorite for that spot and it appears unlikely that Schiff would have the votes to beat him in a Democratic caucus vote.

Pelosi is said to be considering her political future and may make an announcement on her next steps as soon as later this week.

Schiff ultimately has decided not to run for Minority Leader, nor any other top leadership spot in the caucus, according to the report.

The Democrats appear to be moving into the minority in the House after top elections projection service Decision Desk HQ projected the Republicans would take control of the House on Tuesday night.

If Schiff does ultimately attempt to move to the Senate, the obvious fit would be the seat currently occupied by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is the Senate’s longest-tenured member. She is 89 years old and has been reportedly suffering from memory problems which has caused many to call for her to retire.

If she retires early, it would first leave it up to California Governor Gavin Newsom to fill her seat. Newsom has “committed to naming a Black woman to Feinstein’s Senate seat if she chooses to retire before her term is over.”

This would create an issue for the plans of Schiff, a white male.

