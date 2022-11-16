Security Reportedly Kept People From Leaving Trump Speech

Gage Skidmore via CC SA 3.0

A video being shared on social media in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump’s speech on Tuesday night appears to show security stopping people from leaving the event early, according to The Independent.

The video, posted by ABC News reporter Olivia Rubin, appears to show some people who attended the speech attempting to “leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished.” Rubin notes, “but security won’t let them.”

“A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished…. But security won’t let them,” the full tweet read.

The Independent notes that they have attempted to reach out to Trump’s team for a statement on the video, but that they had not heard back as of Wednesday afternoon.

Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for a Tuesday night speech where he announced his third run for the White House in 2024. Trump, 76, spoke for about an hour in remarks that were referred to by some Republicans as “low-energy.”

“America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump said in his speech. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

It is unclear if the acts by security were for safety and security reasons, or if there was another reason.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.