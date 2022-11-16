Top 2024 Presidential Hopeful Announces Plans

White House via Public Domain

Former United States President Donald Trump has become the first candidate to officially enter the 2024 presidential race, announcing his run on Tuesday.

Trump, 76, announced his third run for the presidency in a speech from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday night. The speech lasted around an hour.

Moments before taking the stage to make the announcement, Trump filed official election paperwork with the FEC to formally declare he will run. He has been hinting at a run for months and there had been speculation he was debating between announcing the run just before or just after the midterm elections that were held last week.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said.

While many believed Trump to be the favorite for the 2024 Republican nomination, support for Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, has increased in recent days. DeSantis has not officially announced any 2024 plans, but won his Florida governor’s race in a landslide last week against former Florida Governor Charlie Crist.

Other possible candidates for the Republican nomination include former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former UN Secretary Nikki Haley, and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton earlier this month announced he would not enter the race.

Joe Biden has indicated he expects to run for a second term if his health allows him. Biden turns 80 years old later this month.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.