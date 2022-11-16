Nancy Pelosi Set to Make Major Announcement About Political Future

Office of Nancy Pelosi via Public Domain

Current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to make a major announcement on her political future as early as later this week, according to Punchbowl News.

The outlet which covers Washington, with a special focus on Congress, says that Pelosi told members of the California congressional delegation that the announcement will be coming.

It is not immediately clear what her announcement will be, but there was widespread speculation that she could step down if the Republicans take control of the house. Decision Desk HQ, a top election projection service, made their projection on Tuesday night that the Republicans would take back the House and hold a small majority.

With Kevin McCarthy set to become speaker, Pelosi’s role is unclear. We reported earlier this week that Pelosi, 82, was being asked by some in the Democratic caucus to consider running to be the Democratic leader in the House again.

Pelosi has served as the top Democrat in the House for two decades, as she took over as the top Democrat in 2002. Punchbowl notes that she has served four terms as Speaker.

They also note that “in 2018, when Democrats took back the House majority, Pelosi promised she would step down as party leader by the end of 2022. Since then, Pelosi has refused to directly answer whether she will stick to that commitment.”

If Pelosi does step down, it is widely expected that Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries would be the favorite to replace her.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.