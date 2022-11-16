CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Josh Hallett/Flickr

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety.

The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.

Jarrett, 39, has been at CNN for six years, and has experience both as a legal analyst and as co-anchor of “Early Start,” which airs at 5 a.m. ET on weekdays. Jarrett has not been regularly anchoring in recent months.

Jarrett graduated Harvard Law School and began her career as an associate at a law firm in Chicago. She quit that job to enter journalism.

She will now head to NBC News where she will take over the role of legendary legal reporter Pete Williams, who retired earlier this year.

She will work “with teams from both NBC News’ Washington bureau and the investigative division and will appear on NBC’s news mainstays as well as report for MSNBC, NBC News Now, and NBC News Digital,” Variety reports.

Jarrett’s departure from CNN comes at a time of change at the cable news outlet, as budget cuts and layoffs are ongoing.

Warner Bros. Discovery took over control of CNN earlier this year, and appointed Chris Licht as the new CEO of the network.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.