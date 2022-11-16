Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Part of Her Dad's Campaign

Ali Shaker via public domain

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, has spoken out on her father's presidential campaign announcement, saying that she "does not plan to be involved in politics" moving forward, CNN reports.

Trump reportedly made the comments to CNN minutes after her father's announcement that he would be running for president in 2024. Her full statement says:

“I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” said Trump, who did not attend Tuesday night’s event. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

The statement comes following reports last week that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were stepping away from politics and that the two of them would not be campaigning on behalf of Donald Trump.

Trump served as an advisor to her father during his presidency in March of 2017. Prior to that, she had been in various roles working alongside him, including her time as executive vice president at the Trump Organization.

Donald Trump announced his 2024 campaign Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago.

