Award-Winning Actor Hit with New Allegations

Oscar Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey has reportedly been hit with several new allegations of sexual misconduct, according to ABC News.

Spacey, 63, was hit with seven more offenses by United Kingdom prosecutors, alleging the actor sexually assaulted a man several times from 2001 to 2004.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial," Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement.

The new allegations come after Spacey pleaded not guilty in July to four charges of sexual assault. His trial in that case has been set for next year.

He also told Good Morning America in May that he would be voluntarily appearing before the London court.

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," Spacey stated. "While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

Spacey, who won two Academy Awards for his roles in "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty," has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in recent years.

The actor first was accused by actor Anthony Rapp in 2017, who alleged that Spacey made sexual advances towards him in 1986, when Rapp was 14-years-old. From there, multiple other high-profile cases emerged, with Spacey losing several roles due to the claims.

Spacey was found not liable for battery in the case involving Anthony Rapp.

