Republican Senators Call for Investigation of GOP Campaign Funds

United States Senate via public domain

Two Republican senators have called for an inquiry into the National Republican Senatorial Committee to ascertain exactly where the party's money went during the 2022 midterm elections, Politico reports.

Senators Marsha Blackburn and Thom Tillis called for the audit by an independent party, so that Republicans can see how it used its resources while falling short of expectations during the 2022 elections.

Senator Blackburn made the original request for audit to Sen. Rick Scott, the chair of the NRSC. Senator Tillis then came forward, agreeing there should be an audit for the 2022 election, but also adding that they should be looking into the funds used during the 2018 and 2020 election cycles as well.

NRSC spokesperson Chris Hartline reportedly told Politico that the committee regularly files with the FEC, serving as a monthly audit for the funding.

“We get audited every month. It’s called an FEC report,” Hartline said. “Every member of the caucus was kept in the loop on NRSC strategy and spending all cycle."

The committee, reporting through the FEC, says in the latest report that they have spent 235.3 million since the start of 2021.

Steven Law, the Senate Leadership Fund’s president and a former chief of staff for Mitch McConnell, also joined in calls for the review, saying, “An FEC report has nothing in common with an independent audit, which is designed to evaluate the financial controls and potential conflicts of interest in an organization."

It is unclear how much total support the possible audit has within the party, nor has there been any timeline laid out for how the audit would be accomplished.

