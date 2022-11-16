Former Trump Aide Calls Announcement Speech "Uninspiring"

Gage Skidmore via CC SA 3.0

A former press aide for Donald Trump during his presidency says that she found Trump's announcement speech for his 2024 presidential campaign to be "low-effort" and "uninspiring," The Hill reports.

“This is one of the most low-energy, uninspiring speeches I’ve ever heard from Trump. Even the crowd seems bored,” former White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews said in a tweet. “Not exactly what you want when announcing a presidential run.”

The comments came following Trump's announcement that he would be launching his third bid for the presidency. The announcement follows a sizable failure by Republicans during the 2022 midterms, where they failed to reach many of the projections expected.

Trump's 2024 bid was announced at an event at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. Early expectations are that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may challenge Trump in a Republican primary. If he were to be elected back into the Oval Office, Trump would become only the second president in history to serve two non-consecutive terms, joining Grover Cleveland.

Several Republican leaders have also stated that they wished Trump would avoid running for president again, blaming him for many of the midterm losses.

However, Senator Lindsey Graham, who has provided continuous support for Trump, praised the speech, saying that his tone would be crucial for winning the general election.

“His speech tonight, contrasting his policies and results against the Biden Administration, charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election,” Graham said.

