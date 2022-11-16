McConnell Facing New Challenger for GOP Leadership

Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Senator Rick Scott is expected to challenge current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his position in the GOP leadership, Fox News reports.

Scott reportedly told his fellow Republicans in a note sent Tuesday, saying that he would be challenging McConnell, writing the following:

"I’m writing to you today because I believe it’s time for the Senate Republican Conference to be far more bold and resolute than we have been in the past. We must start saying what we are for, not just what we are against," Scott said in the letter. "I do not believe we can simply continue to say the Democrats are radical, which they are. Republican voters expect and deserve to know our plan to promote and advance conservative values."

Scott went on to add: "For those who want to get serious about ending reckless government spending and the devastating inflation it has caused, finally take action to protect Social Security and Medicare and preserve the promise of these programs for our children and grandchildren, hold government accountable from the FBI to the IRS, truly combat the extreme danger posed by Communist China and refocus our military on lethal defense instead of woke nonsense, I ask for your support in changing the direction of the Senate and rescuing America from the dangerous path Democrats have set it on."

Senator Scott, who is currently the chair of National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), has been a vocal critic of McConnell's leadership over the past year, while aligning himself with former President Donald Trump, who has called for the replacement of McConnell atop the Republican Party.

McConnell has responded to the challenge, saying "I have the votes. I will be elected."

Also speaking on the issue was Senator Lindsey Graham, who said, "I don't really see that right now," when asked whether anyone would be able to take down McConnell.

