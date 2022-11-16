McConnell Facing New Challenger for GOP Leadership

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4mUr_0jD12LcL00
Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Senator Rick Scott is expected to challenge current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his position in the GOP leadership, Fox News reports.

Scott reportedly told his fellow Republicans in a note sent Tuesday, saying that he would be challenging McConnell, writing the following:

"I’m writing to you today because I believe it’s time for the Senate Republican Conference to be far more bold and resolute than we have been in the past. We must start saying what we are for, not just what we are against," Scott said in the letter. "I do not believe we can simply continue to say the Democrats are radical, which they are. Republican voters expect and deserve to know our plan to promote and advance conservative values."

Scott went on to add: "For those who want to get serious about ending reckless government spending and the devastating inflation it has caused, finally take action to protect Social Security and Medicare and preserve the promise of these programs for our children and grandchildren, hold government accountable from the FBI to the IRS, truly combat the extreme danger posed by Communist China and refocus our military on lethal defense instead of woke nonsense, I ask for your support in changing the direction of the Senate and rescuing America from the dangerous path Democrats have set it on."

Senator Scott, who is currently the chair of National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), has been a vocal critic of McConnell's leadership over the past year, while aligning himself with former President Donald Trump, who has called for the replacement of McConnell atop the Republican Party.

McConnell has responded to the challenge, saying "I have the votes. I will be elected."

Also speaking on the issue was Senator Lindsey Graham, who said, "I don't really see that right now," when asked whether anyone would be able to take down McConnell.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Mitch McConnell# Rick Scott# Election 2022# Midterm Elections

Comments / 16

Published by

Breaking News service ran by the team behind News Breaking LIVE, which published breaking news to Twitter for over 10 years

California State
27522 followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

Democratic Senator Says Biden's Remarks Are "Outrageous" and "Offensive"

Democratic United States Senator Joe Manchin spoke out earlier this month about remarks made by President Joe Biden, calling the remarks “outrageous and divorced from reality,” according to Axios.

Read full story
334 comments

Aaron Carter's Fiancee Reportedly Being Harassed By Fans Following His Death

Melanie Martin, who was the fiancee of singer Aaron Carter, has been the subject of “harassment” in the wake of Carter’s death, according to TMZ. Fans of Carter have been attacking Martin, with some accusing her of having something to do with his death, following his death earlier this month.

Read full story

Chris Christie Says Trump is the "One Person to Blame"

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has come out criticizing former United States President Donald Trump, saying the “one person to blame” for Republicans losing in recent elections is Trump.

Read full story
148 comments

Top Senate Republican Says Republican Leadership "Caved" to Democrats

Top Senate Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is accusing Senate GOP leadership of “caving” to Democrats, according to The Hill. Scott made the comments on Fox Business, saying that Republicans “caved in on the debt ceiling, caved in on a gun bill, caved in on a fake infrastructure bill.”

Read full story
83 comments
Florida State

Trump Accuses Fox News Parent NewsCorp of Supporting Rival DeSantis

Former United States President Donald Trump has accused Fox News parent NewsCorp of favoring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over him. In a post to Trump’s TruthSocial social media platform last week, Trump posted,

Read full story
42 comments
Florida State

New Poll Shows DeSantis Ahead of Trump Among Republicans and Independents

So far, former President Donald Trump is the only candidate who has officially announced that he will be running for the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States.

Read full story
38 comments

Famed Oscar-Winning Actor Says Trump is "Only" Person Who Can "Rebuild" "Our Land"

Famed actor Jon Voight says that former President Donald Trump is the “only” person “who is able ‘to rebuild our soil and our land,’” according to the Daily Mail. The 83-year-old Voight said in a video released last weekend,

Read full story
997 comments

Top House Democrat Blasts AOC as "Nowhere to Be Found"

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a top House Democrat who lost his New York House race to his Republican challenger last week, has blasted Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying “she was nowhere to be found” during campaign season.

Read full story
237 comments
Colorado State

Major Projection Made in Lauren Boebert House Race

One of the last remaining House races to be called is officially over, as major networks, including CNN has declared Republican Lauren Boebert the winner in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Read full story
99 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.

Read full story
66 comments

Republicans to Call Dozens of Biden Officials to Testify

House Republicans have reportedly identified dozens of Biden administration officials that they will call to testify next year when the party takes control of the House, according to Reuters.

Read full story
375 comments

Top Evangelicals Reportedly Bash "Little Schoolchild" Trump

Several top Evangelical figures who have previously backed former President Donald Trump have come out to criticize him following his announcement that he would be vying for president again in 2024, The Huffington Post reports.

Read full story
172 comments

Several Top Democrats Announce Bids to Replace Pelosi, Hoyer

Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries has officially announced his bid to take over leadership of the Democratic Party after Nancy Pelosi announced she would be stepping down from the role earlier this week, The Hill reports.

Read full story
4 comments

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.

Read full story
1 comments
Beverly Hills, CA

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

Read full story
29 comments

Taylor Swift Gives Update on Tour Controversy

Award-winning singer Taylor Swift has spoken out on Instagram following the Ticketmaster debacle surrounding ticket sales for her upcoming tour, NBC News reports. Swift, in an Instagram Story, issued an apology to her fans for the issues surrounding the pre-sale of tickets for her upcoming "The Eras" tour, saying "it goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans."

Read full story

GOP Lawmakers Demand Review of Ukraine War Funds

A group of Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation calling for an audit of U.S. funds to Ukraine in their ongoing war with Russia, The Hill reports. The resolution, which was introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and has the backing of a small group of Republicans.

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

Judge Blocks "Positively Dystopian" DeSantis Law

A Florida judge has blocked a law backed by Governor Ron DeSantis that sought to prohibit teaching or business practices that state members of one ethnic group are inherently racist and should feel guilt for past actions committed by others, CBS News reports.

Read full story
278 comments

"Grey's Anatomy" Star Makes Major Career Announcement

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo has announced that she will not be returning to the show following the show's return in February, CNN reports. Pompeo, who plays the iconic role of Meredith Grey in the show, posted the announcement on Instagram, reaching out to fans of her and the show.

Read full story
5 comments
Arizona State

Tom Petty's Estate Blasts "Failed" Top Republican Gubernatorial Candidate

In a highly critical statement, the estate of deceased musician Tom Petty has threatened to sue Republican Kari Lake and her "failed" campaign over the use of Petty's song "I Won't Back Down," ABC News reports.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy