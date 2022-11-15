Melinda Gates in New Relationship with Former Fox News Reporter

Kjetil Ree via CC SA 3.0

Melinda Gates, the ex-wife of Bill Gates, is now in a new relationship with former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre, according to TMZ.

Bill and Melinda Gates finalized their divorce in August of this year after announcing that the pair would be separating in May 2021.

It was announced that they would continue running their Bill and Melinda Gates philanthropy organization together.

TMZ reports that “Melinda’s been dating Jon Du Pre for a few months and maybe longer. Du Pre is a former reporter and touts himself as a Strategic Communications Specialist, with 35 years of experience in broadcasting, writing, video production, public speaking and more. He was a TV correspondent for Fox News Channel in the late ‘90s and early 2000s.”

The couple were seen by TMZ at a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics back in April, and have been seen in public since then.

It is also being reported that Melinda Gates, Jon Du Pre, and some family members, recently had a vacation together.

The Daily Beast reports that Melinda Gates told CBS’ Gayle King earlier in 2022 that she was “dipping her toe” into dating.

The New York Post reports that Du Pre admitted to “verbally abusing” his ex-wife when they were together. He made the confessions in his memoir.

“I stood and ran across the living room at my pregnant wife, and she cowered as I swelled with hot, angry air and launched the worst verbal attack she had ever endured,” he said in the memoir.

“welcome to the real world, princess, where not everyone is happy. For once, this one’s not about you, you spoon-fed, spoiled-rotten [explaeive]. This one’s about me. I’m going to find out why my father [expletive] up my life, and piss on you for trying to make me feel guilty about it.”

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.