Republicans Select Their Nominee for Speaker of the House

Kevin McCarthy via Public Domain

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has won an election from the House Republican conference to be their nominee for Speaker of the House, according to CNN.

McCarthy received 188 votes in the secret ballot that was taken in a closed-door Republican conference meeting on Tuesday.

Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican from Arizona, received 31 votes.

Biggs announced on Monday night that he was running for the role of House Republican leader in the aftermath of the 2022 midterm elections, where Republicans underperformed expectation.

In the conference meeting, McCarthy was officially nominated by three House Republicans: Florida’s Kat Cammack, North Dakota’s Kelly Armstrong and Pennsylvania’s Brian Fitzpatrick.

Biggs was nominated by Chip Roy of Texas and Ralph Norman of South Carolina.

There were rumbles by some in the conference that a search for a new leader should commence following the election.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise had been rumored by some to run for the leadership position, but he had announced last week that he wouldn’t, instead running for the position of Majority Leader, which is just under the position of speaker.

It is not immediately clear who will be the Democrats nominee for Speaker, although news came out on Monday that current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was being privately asked by some in her party to run again.

A vote will be held in January on the House for speaker.

