Republican Senator Declares "Old" Republican Party "Dead"

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri says that the “old” Republican party is “dead,” and that it is “time to bury it. Build something new,” according to the New York Post.

Hawley, 42, made the comments in a tweet following word that the Democratic Party had clinched control of the United States Senate after the projection that incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada won her election.

In the full tweet, which was posted Saturday night, Hawley said, “The old party is dead. Time to bury it. Build something new.”

In the aftermath of the midterm elections held last week, Hawley also tweeted, “you can’t expect independent voters to vote Republican unless you give them an agenda they care about.”

In further criticisms of his own party following an election cycle that did not lead to the red wave many on the right were expecting, Hawley said, “Washington Republicanism lost big.”

He provided his own ideas for his party. “what are Republicans actually going to do for working people?” Hawley asked. “How about, to start: tougher tariffs on China, reshore American jobs, open up American energy full throttle, 100k new cops on the street. Unrig the system.”

Hawley has supported an idea to delay the leadership vote for Republican leadership in the Senate until after the Georgia Senate runoff in December.

