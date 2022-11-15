Marjorie Taylor Greene Says It Will Be "Easy" To Impeach Joe Biden

Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

United States Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is planning to attempt to impeach U.S. President Joe Biden during the next Congress, according to multiple reports.

Greene says that the task of impeaching the president will “be easy.”

In the aftermath of the midterm elections held last week, Greene tweeted, “throwback to January 12, 2021. I will never forget voting NO against Nancy Pelosi’s political assassination attempt by impeaching President Trump with ZERO evidence.”

President Trump was impeached that day following the events of January 6, which was days earlier.

“We will impeach Biden with proof. It will be easy,” Greene said, according to Newsweek.

Biden will not be the only Democrat that Greene says Republicans will target for impeachment.

“we can impeach Secretary Mayorkas, we can impeach Merrick Garland and we can and we will impeach Joe Biden," she said in a speech in the run-up to the election.

The comments were made at a time where it was not clear how many seats the Republicans would win in the election. It is now looking like they will hold a small majority in the House of Representatives once the new Congress starts in January.

This is not Greene’s first attempt to impeach Biden.

On January 21, 2021, one day after Biden took office, Greene introduced House Resolution 57: Impeaching Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States for abuse of power by enabling bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

The bill never received a vote in the house, but Rep. Mary Miller, a Republican from Illinois, became a co-sponsor in October of this year.

