"Survivor" Star Dies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25s1QU_0jBnQ6PR00
Berhold Werner via Public Domain

“Survivor” star Roger Sexton has died at the age of 76, according to the New York Post.

Sexton was part of the sixth season of the hit CBS reality series. The season was filmed in the Amazon in South America, according to the Post.

He remained on the show for 21 days, during which he was a team leader.

According to Sexton’s obituary posted to the Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home website, he passed away late last month after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia while on hospice care.

He was born in Oakland, California, and later served in the United States Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967 before returning to California and earning a degree in Construction Management.

The obituary notes that “confidence, discipline, and determination to succeed were all vital components to Roger’s character, which assisted him in being cast on Season 6 of the reality TV show Survivor in 2002. However, the other more challenging aspects of his character eventually prevailed, leading to his eventual demise, but provided lasting memories of the exacerbating force that was Roger.”

The obituary notes that “above all else, Roger was an amazing provider to his family, cherishing his role as a father to his daughters, Heather and Amy. Unfortunately, Roger lost his sweet daughter, Heather, at the young age of 16 due to viral pneumonia on October 22, 1992, a loss still felt by all who knew her.”

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, his daughter Amy, his grandchildren and his two sisters.

