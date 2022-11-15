Rock Guitarist Dies

Markus Felix via CC SA 4.0

Sad news coming out of Ireland today with word that Garry Roberts, the guitarist who co-founded the Rock band “Boomtown Rats,” has died at 72, according to an obituary posted by the Telegraph on Tuesday morning.

In a statement posted last week, the band’s other members, Bob Geldof, Pete Briquette, Simon Crowe, Darren Beale and Alan Dunne, all confirmed the passing of Roberts.

In a statement, the other band members said, “the remaining members of the band, Pete, Bob, Simon, Darren and Al extend their deepest sympathy to his family and friends.

‘On a clear spring evening in 1975, in a pub in Dun Laoghaire, County Dublin, Garry became the founding member of what turned out to be a great rock’n’roll band, driven largely by that sound of his, a storm of massive considered noise that punched out from his overtaxed amplifiers; and which animated not just the rest of the group, but audiences he played to around the world.

“For fans he was The Legend — and he was. For us he was the Gazzer, the guy who summed up the sense of who the Rats are. We have known Garry since we were children and so we feel strangely adrift without him tonight. Safe travels Gaz. Thanks for everything mate.”

The full statement was posted by the Guitar World website.

They note that the “Boomtown Rats enjoyed success relatively shortly after their formation, issuing a string of UK Top 40 hits between 1977 and 1980, including two Number Ones: Rat Trap and I don’t Like Mondays.”

The band broke-up in 1985, but reunited in 2013. They released their most recent album in 2020.

