Liz Cheney Says Trump "Detached from Reality"

Lance Cheung via public domain

Representative Liz Cheney, speaking at the Washington Post's Global Women's Summit, says that Donald Trump is "detached from reality" while discussing his likely presidential bid in 2024, The Hill reports.

"This is certainly not the rollout I’m sure Donald Trump wanted for his announcement tonight," Cheney said. "But, you know, it’s also not the first time he’s been totally detached from reality."

Cheney went on to express doubt in Trump's ability to win the election, stating, "I feel confident that he will never be president again."

She went on to discuss the investigation into the January 6th attack on the Capitol, stating that he is not fit for office due to Trump's involvement.

“It’s important for people to look at what’s happening and what he’s doing, not just through a political lens, but through the basic facts of his total lack of fitness for office,” said Cheney.

“The Jan. 6 committee has laid out very clearly his direct and personal involvement in every aspect of the plan to overturn the last election,” she continued.

During the comments made at the Washington Post event, Cheney also lauded the defeat of election-denier candidates, saying, “The forces of Marjorie Taylor Greene and all those [like her] inside the House Republican Conference are strong.”

“The majority of the House Republican Conference does not believe the election was stolen, but they right now seem to be a silent majority," Cheney concluded.

