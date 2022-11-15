Republican Leaders Reportedly Blame Losses on Trump, Oppose Presidential Bid

Ali Shaker via public domain

Republican leaders in several states that were key in the 2022 Midterm Elections are reportedly casting blame on former President Donald Trump, expressing their opposition towards the expected announcement of his 2024 presidential bid, NBC News reports.

NBC News, citing interviews with more than two dozen GOP leaders in states that were key in the 2022 Midterm Elections, say that Trump's involvement in the races ruined their chances in swing states, allowed Democrats to take Pennsylvania, the Midwest, and caused the loss in the highly contested Nevada Senate race.

“Personalities come and go,” said Dave Ball, the GOP chair in Pennsylvania’s Washington County, “Sometimes you have overstayed your welcome. You’ve got new people, new faces come, and you have to change with the times sometimes.”

Other officials have gone one step farther, saying that they do not believe that Trump possesses the ability to win the presidential election against Ron DeSantis.

“If it’s Trump vs. DeSantis in Wisconsin, DeSantis would win,” said Brandon Scholz, former Wisconsin GOP chair, referring to the Florida governor.

Jim Durkin, the longtime state House GOP leader who has now reportedly decided to step down from his position in leadership, stated that “Trump stopped the wave” and is “squarely in the blame” for Republican losses across the country.

“Trump will say we’re a bunch of RINOs,” Durkin said, “No, we’re Republicans that want to win races.”

Mike Detmer, the Trump-backed state Senate candidate in Michigan who lost in his primary, stated the following:

“I don’t think you’re going to see Michigan flip red for a long, long time,” Detmer said. “In fact, I think Michigan politically is going to be a blue state for the foreseeable future.”

“I do not think Michigan is going to be in play for Trump in 2024.”

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.