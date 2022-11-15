World Population Passes 8 Billion

NASA via public domain

The world population has now passed 8 billion people, according to estimates from the United Nations.

The United Nations released the new estimate, with humans reaching the milestone on Tuesday November 15th, 2022, referring to the mark as the "Day of 8 Billion."

“This unprecedented growth is due to the gradual increase in human lifespan owing to improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine. It is also the result of high and persistent levels of fertility in some countries,” the UN statement read.

Much of the growth has been attributed to countries in Asia, with middle-income countries in the region experiencing an estimated growth of around 700 million people since 2011. India alone has gained approximately 180 million people, and the country is expected to surpass China as the world's most populous country this year, per CNN.

The U.N. went on to say that it took the world 12 years to go from 7 billion to its current mark, but it is projected to not reach 9 billion for another 15 years. Growth from there is expected to continue, until its anticipated peak at around 10.4 billion people in the 2080s, with the global population then remaining stable until 2100, according to estimates. Much of that additional growth is expected to come from sub-Saharan Africa, according to the U.N.

