Whoopi Goldberg Calls Republican Senator "Ignorant as Hell"

Mark Taylor via CC 2.0

Actress, comedian, and co-host of ABC’s “The View”, Whoopi Goldberg, has referred to Sen. Lindsey Graham as “ignorant as hell,” according to The Daily Beast.

Goldberg, 67, made the comments in the run-up to the midterm elections that were held last week. The comments were made after Sen. Graham asserted “that Republicans can’t be racist because they nominated Herschel Walker for Senate,” according to The Daily Beast.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Graham said “he changes the entire narrative of the left. We’re a party of racists, Sean. Me and you are racists! The Republican Party is racist! Well, what happens when the Republican Party elects and nominates Herschel Walker, an African American, Black Heisman Trophy winner, right? Olympian. It destroys the whole narrative.”

Graham also claimed that Walker being a Republican could lead to “maybe every other young child in America of color might want to be a Republican.”

In response to the comments, Goldberg said, “here’s the thing you need to know, Lindsey: Just because we see a Black person, doesn’t mean we do monkey see, monkey do. And I’m sure that you don’t know how insulting that is, but let us just say to you, don’t ever say that again because you look ignorant as hell. Don’t do that!”

Walker will be participating in a run-off election against his opponent, current Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in December.

