Nancy Pelosi Reportedly Asked to "Consider" Leadership Role

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that she has been asked by Democrats to "consider" running to continue her leadership role in the chamber, CNN reports.

In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Pelosi says that Democrats have come to her to ask if she would "consider" running again for Speaker of the House, following the closer-than-expected results of the 2022 Midterm Elections.

“Of course. Well, you know that I’m not asking anybody – People are campaigning, and that’s a beautiful thing,” Pelosi told Bash. “And I’m not asking anyone for anything. My members are asking me to consider doing that. But, again, let’s just get through the election.”

She went on to say, “any decision to run is about family, and also my colleagues and what we want to do is go forward in a very unified way, as we go forward to prepare for the Congress at hand.”

Pelosi went on to discuss the political ramification of the attack on her husband, Paul.

“It wasn’t just the attack. It was the Republican reaction to it, which was disgraceful,” Nancy Pelosi said. “The attack is horrible. I mean, imagine what I feel as the one who was the target and my husband paying the price and the traumatic effect on our family.”

“But that trauma is intensified by the ridiculous disrespectful attitude that the Republicans – and there’s nobody disassociating themselves from the horrible response that they gave to it,” she said.

Pelosi's comments came as control of the U.S. House of Representatives remains undecided, with several races still yet to be called.

