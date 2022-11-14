Marjorie Taylor Greene Says "Not Another Penny Will Go to Ukraine"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAQF1_0j9f4fHf00
Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), has said that the United States will no longer send any money to Ukraine if the Republicans end up taking control of the House of Representatives, according to Axios.

Speaking at a Trump rally, Greene said, “under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine. Our country comes first.”

“The only border they care about is Ukraine, not America’s southern border,” Greene said, according to The Hill.

Greene is not the first Republican to make claims like this lately, as it has become a regular Republican talking point, and in October House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that Republicans would no longer “write a blank check to Ukraine. They just won’t do it.”

Axios notes that the United States “has committed more than $18.2 billion in security aid to Ukraine since the start of the” the war in Ukraine earlier this year. The Biden administration recently announced a new $400 million Ukraine assistance package.

The Hill notes that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, has “spearheaded” Republican support for Ukraine.

In another story News Breaking LIVE recently covered, Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024, telling Republicans to instead “support President Trump because we need him back in the White House.”

The Democrats have held on to control of the Senate with at least 50 seats. The House of Representatives has yet to be called for either party, although the Republicans are currently on track to take over control of the House as of Sunday evening.

Marjorie Taylor Greene# Politics# Ukraine# Donald Trump# Kevin McCarthy

