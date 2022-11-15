Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer

Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.

The band made the announcement during their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last weekend.

Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon read a statement from Taylor that explained that “many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease.”

Taylor said he was unable to attend the Hall of Fame induction, and that his condition is “not immediately life-threatening,” but “there is no cure.”

Taylor was a member of Duran Duran from 1980 to 1986, and from 2001 to 2006. The New York Post notes that Taylor “played guitar on the band’s first three albums, which included the hit songs ‘Rio’ and ‘Hungry Like the Wolf.”

According to The Sun, Simon noted the seriousness of the condition and how the band is reacting to it. He said, “it is devastating news to find out a colleague — not a colleague, that’s the wrong thing — a mate, friend, one of our family, is not going to be around for very long.”

“We love Andy dearly and I’m not going to stand here and cry. I think that would be inappropriate, but that’s what I feel like.”

